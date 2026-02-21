Apple Acquires Full Rights to Severance

Apple has gained the full rights to Severance, the famous Apple TV series. The company has acquired all rights and the intellectual property to the series from season 5, priced at just below $70 million. The company licensed Severance from season 5 in the past.

The acquisition comes after a hard production cycle for season 2 of the series, costing as much as $20 million for every episode. In addition, the season faced multiple delays in production due to COVID-19, changes in the script, and labor strikes in Hollywood.

Apple is now positioning the series as a flagship franchise long-term, with the show being renewed for a third season, along with a fourth season being considered. Apple will be running the series for at least 4 seasons, while Ben Stiller and Dan Erickson, the executive producer and creator, seem to be open about branching out the franchise with the use of adaptations, spinoffs, and prequels.