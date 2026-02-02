Apple

Apple Acquires Q.ai for Nearly $2 Billion

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has acquired Israeli startup Q.ai, a startup that is developing audio AI technology. The company paid about $2 billion for the acquisition, making this the second largest that Apple has ever done, next to the Beats deal in 2014 that amounted to $3 billion.


Q.ai has created technology capable of analyzing facial expressions that’s reportedly made to understand silent speech. The patents filed by the startup indicate that the technology is adopted into glasses or headphones where the micromovements of facial skin are used to communicate without speech.

The deal comes after the departure of Jony Ive, the former design chief for Apple now collaborating with OpenAI to release a new device that features AI capabilities. Other AI companies have been releasing AI-powered gadgets like Meta with their Ray-Ban glasses that have a display built in the lens, so this move allows Apple to catch up with AI companies.


