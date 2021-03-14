Apple acquires rights for ‘The Jet’ docuseries

Apple has recently signed a documentary series called ‘The Jet’, which focuses on a popular Pepsi promo ad where customers can collect Pepsi points and exchange them for a Harrier Jet.

The series explores the ‘Drink Pepsi, Get Stuff’ promo and how one man named John Leonard collected and attempted to exchange 7 million Pepsi Points to get the jet.

Brian Lazarte and James Lee Hernandes will be the show’s director and executive producer. They’re the same filmmakers in the documentary series ‘McMillions’, where McDonald’s monopoly was put under the microscope.

‘The Jet’ does not have a production or release date, but it will likely appear on Apple TV+. It will join ‘Beastie Boys Story’, ‘Boys State’ and ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ in the documentary show category when it’s made available on the platform.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month and features Apple originals such as ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Dickinson’ and ‘Defending Jacob’.