Apple acquires the Virtual reality company NextVR

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple has acquired the virtual company NextVR. NextVR is based in California.

Earlier in April, the news surfaced that Apple was acquiring NextVR, but at that time the purchase was not finalized. According to the report by Bloomberg, Apple spent almost $100 million purchase NextVR.

After the purchase, the NxtVR has disappeared. Now when the user visits it, there is a message displayed that says, “Heading in a new direction.” According to the statement which Apple gave to Bloomberg it said:

“Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans”

Before Apple acquired NextVR, it had partnerships with Wimbledon, NBA, WWE, Fox Sports, and many more. Also, the company had 40 patents which could prove useful for Apple.

Apple has been working on several VR projects which include virtual reality headsets. According to Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is also working on its AR Smart Glasses. These glasses could launch in 2022. Several rumors indicate Apple is working on a virtual reality headset. This new headset will feature an 8K display.