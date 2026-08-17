Apple Ad in Italy Pulled Down Due to Complaints

A billboard by Apple in Milan, Italy, has been pulled down by the company after an outrage over the ad. The ad shows an iPhone smeared with food, held by a toddler, with the text ‘Tutto ok e iPhone’. The translation of the sentence is “It’s okay its an iPhone”

People may have taken it the wrong way, with the AGIA, or the I’Infanzia e l’Adolescenza, the watchdog for children’s rights in Italy, got a call from a person in the country regarding the poster, stating that electronic babysitting is being normalized.

A statement was published by the AGIA, accusing Apple of not taking the problem seriously and leading children down the road of addiction to gadgets, possibly affecting the development of children’s cognitive and psychological functions. As a result, Apple took down the ad. The ad was supposed to promote the durability of the iPhone.