Apple Adding Civilization VII and Other Games To Apple Arcade

Apple will be adding Civilization VII on Apple Arcade for the iPad, Mac and iPhone.

Civilization VII is a strategy game by Sid Meier, the arcade version features the base game experience of Civilization VII with intuitive touch controls, controller, and mouse support where the player assumes the role of one of the several legendary leaders across history to make the greatest empire ever in the world.

The player will control and build armies and cities to conquer and expand their dynasty while collaborating with opposing civilizations for materials and resources to solidify their dynasty. At the day of launch, multiplayer will not yet be supported and large sizes for maps will be exclusive to devices that have 8GB of RAM.

Other than Civilization VII, Apple will be adding I Love Hue Too+, a colorful mosaic puzzle game, Retrocade, a video game classic, and Felicities Door, a rhythm musical adventure game.