Apple

Apple Adding Civilization VII and Other Games To Apple Arcade

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Adding Civilization VII and Other Games To Apple Arcade

Apple will be adding Civilization VII on Apple Arcade for the iPad, Mac and iPhone.


Civilization VII is a strategy game by Sid Meier, the arcade version features the base game experience of Civilization VII with intuitive touch controls, controller, and mouse support where the player assumes the role of one of the several legendary leaders across history to make the greatest empire ever in the world.

Apple Adding Civilization VII and Other Games To Apple Arcade

The player will control and build armies and cities to conquer and expand their dynasty while collaborating with opposing civilizations for materials and resources to solidify their dynasty. At the day of launch, multiplayer will not yet be supported and large sizes for maps will be exclusive to devices that have 8GB of RAM.

Other than Civilization VII, Apple will be adding I Love Hue Too+, a colorful mosaic puzzle game, Retrocade, a video game classic, and Felicities Door, a rhythm musical adventure game. 


Latest News
Women’s and Men’s Golf Added to Apple Sports
Women’s and Men’s Golf Added to Apple Sports
1 Min Read
AirPods 4 ANC Is $59 Off
AirPods 4 ANC Is $59 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Using 2NM Process For Their M6 and A20 Chip
Apple Using 2NM Process For Their M6 and A20 Chip
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Models Will Not Have a Big Redesign
iPhone 18 Models Will Not Have a Big Redesign
1 Min Read
Launch of MacBook Pro M5 Pro and M5 Max Models is Approaching
Launch of MacBook Pro M5 Pro and M5 Max Models is Approaching
1 Min Read
Get the iPad Mini 7 256GB Wi-Fi at $99 Off
Get the iPad Mini 7 256GB Wi-Fi at $99 Off
1 Min Read
Mozilla Now Allows Turning AI Features Off
Mozilla Now Allows Turning AI Features Off
1 Min Read
Barcelona Passeig de Gràcia Apple Store Temporarily Closing
Barcelona Passeig de Gràcia Apple Store Temporarily Closing
1 Min Read
Apple’s Plans to Enter the Smart Glasses Market is Changing the Industry
Apple’s Plans to Enter the Smart Glasses Market is Changing the Industry
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS Is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Clamshell Style iPhone Being Looked Into By Apple
Clamshell Style iPhone Being Looked Into By Apple
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhones May Have the Largest Battery Ever
Foldable iPhones May Have the Largest Battery Ever
1 Min Read
Lost your password?