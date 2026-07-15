Apple

Apple Adding Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Adding Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition

Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition will be added to Apple Arcade. The new game is made specifically for the Apple Arcade subscription featuring current rosters in the NFL with a structure that is season based.


The game features no purchases in the game or no ads m, and is a full Madden title featuring Quick Play and Franchise modes with the ratings of the players in the game depending on their performance in the NFL.

Apple Adding Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition

Apple will also be adding Retro Bowl College+ the following day, and NFL Retro Bowl 27 will receive an update on September 3rd called Gauntlet Mode. Apple Arcade is a service offered by Apple that is subscription based that provides you access to the library of games offered ad free, and with no in-game transactions. The service is priced monthly at $6.99 and is also bundled with other packages that come with other Apple Services.


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