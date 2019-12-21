Apple adds 8TB SSD upgrade for $2,600 on its Mac Pro

On December 10 Apple promised that it will be offering an 8TB SSD upgrade for its Mac Pro. Today, the Cupertino-based company has fulfilled that promise with an 8TB upgrade SSD option when buying a Mac Pro on the official website.

The 8TB option costs $2,600 when adding to the base model of the Mac Pro, which originally includes a 256GB storage. The previous highest upgrade was a 4TB option for $1,400.

The reason for the delay is unclear, and Apple has not divulged any information about it. In addition, Apple has promised dual Radeon W5700X Pro and Radeon W5700X Pro upgrades will be arriving soon, with a separate timeline as with the 8TB storage upgrade option.

The Mac Pro boasts a modular design, up to 1.5 TB memory, 2 Radeon Pro GPUs, 28 core processors and an afterburner card, with prices starting at $6,000 for the base model.