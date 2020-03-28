Apple adds British Government Coronavirus Public Service Announcements to UK App Store

Apple has been offering several updates for coronavirus since the outbreak. Earlier Apple added the coronavirus public service announcements from the British government to its UK Apple Store. Now if the iPhone and iPad users in the UK open the App Store they will see these official announcements.

If the users tap on the prioritized card it will take them to an NHS app link and a video that contains coronavirus protection guidance. This guidance is from the UK government’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

The message by Whitty says, “To help save lives, stay at home. Anyone can spread coronavirus. You should now only go out when necessary, for food, medicine, work, or exercise. Always try to stay two meters apart. Do not meet others outside your household – even friends and family.” It also says, “Stay Home. Protect the NHS. Save Lives.”

The PSA is not a well-known addition to the Apple Store; it is more like the Apple News content. However, Apple is trying hard to get guidance to as many users as possible. Also, starting from March 21, Apple Store displayed White House public service announcements at the top of the ‌App Store‌. It is like many other measures that Apple is taking to prevent the outbreak.