Apple adds iMessage and social media Game Card sharing on the Sports App

The Apple Sports app had a welcome update in the form of Game Card sharing.

Advertisements

Game Card sharing allows for sharing and generating game cards for supported leagues and matches that have been completed, are upcoming, or are live. The cards can then be shared on social media or iMessage, among other platforms. The immediate application of Game Card sharing is with the NHL and NBA, as the season is currently ongoing, but Apple plans to extend it to Formula 1, MLS, and MLB, among others.

The game card will show the recent game stats and final score. The update will be done server-side, and users will not need to update their apps to gain the ability to share. Apple Sports debuted in February last year for sports fans. The app offers upcoming games, team standings, player and team stats, and game scores for the most popular leagues.