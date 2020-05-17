Apple adds KO_OP’s Winding Worlds to Apple Arcade

One of the best puzzle games the KO_OP’s “Winding Worlds” is now coming to Apple Arcade. This week’s edition adds the game on the iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. This game is a puzzle adventure and it is about a Wurm, a girl Willow and how to say goodbye.

Apple has already added several award-winning games to Apple Arcade and this is another good addition. This game comes from an award-winning studio KO_OP. Wining Worlds is an adventurous game.

The game’s storyline is also very interesting. Willow who doesn’t want to do anything but mind her own business, finds a broken necklace. Once she finds the necklace it sends her to another place which is like a network of planets. Each planet has a different inhabitant. The Wurm helps her out on her journey to help her new friends and move on.

The game is now available on Apple Arcade. The users can download it from the Apple App Store if they have the Apple Arcade subscription. Apple Arcade provides users with more than 100 games on their iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac devices. With the subscription of $4.99 per month, the users will see no in-app purchases or ads.