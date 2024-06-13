Apple adds more options for the charging limit on iOS 18

Apple instigates more charging options for the iPhone 15 with all 4 models having a setting where the phone’s battery, whilst toggled on, stops charging at 80 percent. This can improve your phone’s battery life by reducing the charging time of the iPhone, with Apple adding options and improving the charging limit feature on the iOS 18, with new charging limits up to 85, 90, and 95% battery.

Advertisements

The charge limit feature can be located in the settings app below Battery > Charging. This capability is limited to the iPhone 15 models with the first iOS 18 beta, which is also available for members of the Apple Developer Program, with the public beta launching in July. After testing, the feature update will be released to the public and available for users with the iPhone XS or a later model in September this year, to protect your phone’s battery life and for people’s safety.