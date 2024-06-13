Apple

Apple adds more options for the charging limit on iOS 18

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18

Apple instigates more charging options for the iPhone 15 with all 4 models having a setting where the phone’s battery, whilst toggled on, stops charging at 80 percent. This can improve your phone’s battery life by reducing the charging time of the iPhone, with Apple adding options and improving the charging limit feature on the iOS 18, with new charging limits up to 85, 90, and 95% battery.

Advertisements

The charge limit feature can be located in the settings app below Battery > Charging. This capability is limited to the iPhone 15 models with the first iOS 18 beta, which is also available for members of the Apple Developer Program, with the public beta launching in July. After testing, the feature update will be released to the public and available for users with the iPhone XS or a later model in September this year, to protect your phone’s battery life and for people’s safety.

iOS 18
Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Watch
Apple Watch users can earn a yoga badge & stickers on June 21st
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Max
The AirPods Max is $100 Off
1 Min Read
UTM SE Windows
UTM SE Windows Emulator rejected on app store
1 Min Read
Apple AI
Apple AI to be revealed during WWDC
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple showcases developer resources in line with upcoming WWDC
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro with USB-C is $59 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 might bring Apple passwords
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple’s AI boost tentatively called ‘Apple Intelligence’
1 Min Read
Dark Mode
Home screen dark mode to launch in iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Big Fish
Apple launches new ‘Big Fish’ ad
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
M3 MacBook Air models appear in refurbished section
1 Min Read
Lost your password?