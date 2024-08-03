Apple adds new App Store guideline rules for PC emulators

Apple recently published Guideline 4.7 to cover PC emulator apps arriving on the App Store.

Developers can read the emulator rules on the official document page, which states that the apps can download games. Before, console emulator apps could have the option for it, but it doesn’t cover PC emulators per se. The rule change came shortly after the PC emulator UTM SE was approved. UTM SE is an app that can emulate classic games and software. It’s worth noting that the emulator was denied approval in June as retro game emulators began entering the App Store platform due to the ‘PC not being a console.’ Technical changes were made, and Apple ultimately approved its launch.

UTM SE is the first PC emulator to arrive on the App Store, and guideline 4.7 makes the process easier for future apps. The update also covers plug-ins, chatbots, streaming games, mini games, and mini apps.