Apple adds a new feature, ‘Time to Walk’ on Apple Fitness+

Apple’s latest Release Candidate, version 7.3 for the watchOS includes an interesting new feature called ‘Time to Walk’, which will be introduced to Fitness+ subscribers.

The new feature allows Apple Fitness+ subscribers to listen to inspiring stories from guests as they walk. ‘Time to Walk’ will be found in the Workout app.

The audio experience can be accessed in the Apple Watch. Just choose ‘Time to Walk’ and the audio story you like and tap on it to play. It’s believed that one of the new stories will come from Shawn Mendes, as well as other notable personalities such as Suzanne Warren, Uzo Aduba and Draymond Green.

Settings for ‘Time to Walk’ began appearing on iOS 14.4 and watchOS 7.3 but no user has been able to access them. It’s rumored that the feature will be available next week.

Apple Fitness+ is a workout-centric service that costs $9.99 a month.