Apple adds special Coronavirus section in the Apple News App

Coronavirus outbreak has led to hundreds of deaths since its outbreak. It is reported almost in every news since the first case of coronavirus in China. Also, the number of people searching for coronavirus related story is growing.

Apple dedicates a whole section in Apple News for exclusive coronavirus coverage. It makes it easy for its readers to know everything going on related to coronavirus.

Apple now offers its Apple News readers a chance to get the news and stories about the COVID-19 viral outbreak from all across the globe. Apple does this by collecting health guidelines and essential stories in a dedicated section of the app.

Apple makes the Special Coverage Coronavirus section appear in ‌Apple News‌ Spotlight. It includes the latest reports about the outbreak from various news partners such as The Wall Street Journal, CNN, and Los Angeles Times and more.

The section also includes tips and advice on viral symptoms of the virus and how to stay safe. Also, the readers can now find links to recommended sources of information. Apple ensures that these resources are authentic such as the State Department and Johns Hopkins University.

It is not the first time Apple has come up with a dedicated section. Apple also had a dedicated section for the 2020 U.S. presidential elections.