Apple adopts streamlined buying method for iPhone SE on AT&T and T-Mobile

Apple has made buying the newest iPhone SE through AT&T and T-Mobile easier, with a process that won’t require the customer to enter their existing information into the device.

Bloomberg reports that iPhone purchases usually require the customer to put in their social security number and wireless phone number for approval and for credit check purposes to encourage the owner to pay their cellular bill on time. However, T-Mobile and AT&T customers will no longer need to do so and can readily connect their newly bought phone as soon as it powers on.

These customers can also choose to select a cellular plan at a later time which cuts down on involvement. Apple Store employees were told that it’s called ‘on-device authentication’ and allows for faster iPhone checkout. The process is now available online and in stores starting March 29.

On-device authentication is currently limited to T-Mobile and AT&T customers and with the iPhone SE, with plans to bring the process to Verizon and flagship iPhones in the near future.