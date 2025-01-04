Apple agrees to $95 million settlement for ‘Spying Siri’

Apple will pay an $85 million settlement versus a lawsuit claiming that Siri collects conversations and shares them with third-party advertisers.

The class action lawsuit said that Siri was spying on conversations from accidental presses and that contractors were privy to Siri and its recordings. Some of the things they listened to were intimate moments, drug deals, confidential medical information, and others. While Apple did mention that humans analyzed Siri recordings from time to time, the lawsuit said that they would not have bought Apple devices if they knew about the nature of the recordings.

In the settlement, Apple said the allegations and claims are not suitable for class action status. The company will set up a settlement website and gather the affected individuals, with claim information available until May 25 this year. Each individual can file up to five devices and roughly $20 per device, but the actual figure is yet to be determined.