Apple Ahead in Satellite Smartphone Market

Apple is at the top as the manufacturer of satellite-capable phones worldwide. It is projected that the devices will reach about 46% of all shipments for smartphones by 2030. Apple has started the trend for satellite smartphones with their partnership with Globalstar to provide satellite Emergency SOS for the iPhone 14.

Qualcomm is ahead of Android vendors with the Snapdragon X85 and X80 modems, with Samsung, Huawei, MediaTek, and Google increasing the rivalry. North America is currently the region that is leading adoption with carrier partnerships such as AST Mobile and AT&T, Rogers with SpaceX, and SpaceX with T-Mobile.

Samsung and Apple are expected to be ahead in market penetration overall by 2030, with brands for Androids looking at mid-range and entry-level price points. Apple has agreed to a new deal for Satellite with Amazon recently after acquiring Globalstar.