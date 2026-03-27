Apple AI Advancements To Be Introduced At WWDC

This year’s WWDC will begin on Monday, June 8. The event will highlight the AI advancements made by Apple. We have been waiting for the company to introduce the long-awaited revamped version of Siri since iOS 18, and it may finally happen this year with iOS 27.

The revamped Siri will have new capabilities such as deeper search capabilities, onscreen awareness for questions about what you are looking at, and personal context, along with better capabilities for multitasking between apps.

The company is also developing a Siri chatbot version that can compete against ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, so we could get a possible preview of the chatbot version during this year’s WWDC. The AI advancements suggest a new version of Siri and potentially other AI capabilities.

The information was included by Apple for their announcement of this year’s WWDC.