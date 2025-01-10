Apple

Apple AI-Based notification feature generated false headlines again

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

BBC News called out to Apple with urgency over the AI-based notification system that their AI feature made, because it kept making false summaries on news, previously about an alleged murder, and now about a fake alert made on tennis star player Rafael Nadal, and an incorrect headline on a story regarding a darts player.

The tennis news had the system incorrectly make a claim, with the player Rafael Nada coming out as a gay person, creating a false story on the Brazilian player, while Luke Littler came first in the PDC World Championship Tournament even before the match actually began. These problems show the previous concerns that were made by RSF telling Apple to remove the feature after the incident where the AI made a false headline regarding a renowned case, where BBC had to come in and request for Apple to take action because this puts the public’s right to receive reliable current affairs information in danger.

Apple
