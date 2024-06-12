Apple AI to be revealed during WWDC

Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hints that Apple is set to launch significant AI Improvements at the WDDC event.

He summarizes that Apple’s strategy on announcing the AI on WDDC is based on incorporating an on-device AI across its apps and operating systems, with a projection that more significant benefits such as an iPhone refresh cycle and a server-side LLM will launch after the year is done.

Apple’s integration of its Apple Intelligence technologies into its OS and apps will exhibit its advantage against its competitors in terms of user interface design and Siri enhancements will be a central highlight. With the launch of the iOS 18 users will see detectable improvements, and Kuo expects that investments in Apple’s AI to improve its AI capabilities will be worth it in time with Apple quickly gain traction with its competitors.

It has been reported that Apple also has recently come to an agreement with OpenAI to upgrade features of its on-device AI and be integrated with Siri.