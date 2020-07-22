Apple aims for 100% carbon neutrality by 2030

The Cupertino-based company intends to be fully carbon-emission free 10 years from now.

It’s no secret that Apple is actively contributing to a greener future. To this end, the tech giant recently announced that their goal is to be carbon neutral by the year 2030.

In order to meet this goal Apple will have to cut down greenhouse gas emission by 75% and reduce heat-trapping emissions by 25%. In 2019, Apple has cut carbon dioxide emission by as much as 4.3 million metric tons as mentioned in the report by Environmental Progress.

Apple has made some moves to cut back on harmful emissions by improving energy efficiency and using recycled materials. Its products now use 73% less energy compared to 11 years ago.

Furthermore, the company has announced that they have been carbon neutral in terms of facilities and business travel this year and will be making additional renewable energy purchases for its global operations.