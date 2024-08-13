Apple aims for Apple Maps ‘Look Around’ feature expansion

Apple is looking to aggressively expand its ‘Look Around’ feature on Apple Maps to rival its competitor, Google Street View.

‘Look Around’ is a feature on Apple Maps offering an interactive and high-resolution view of the streets within Maps. The scope has so far been limited and focusing on major cities and select regions around the world. An X post by user Ryan Fae revealed that the tile format in the app has leaks regarding an expansion for Look Around, specifically areas that might have it in the future.

The underlying code shows a more extensive network and points out ones that weren’t available in the current Apple Maps. In the US, the code shows new rural areas, smaller cities, and major highways. In addition, new countries are set to have the feature, including Slovakia, Mexico, Bulgaria, Turkey, Belarus, China, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, and Morocco. There’s no timeline on when these will be added.