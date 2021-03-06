Apple Aims to Create ‘Magical’ Content on Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is Apple’s newest service, which allows users to enjoy ‘easier, more motivating and simpler’ workouts.

In a Men’s Health interview, Jay Blahnik and other execs talked about what they’re aiming for when creating content. Blahnik mentioned that they want the workouts to be ‘magical’, and the team wishes to make art to inspire and motivate its users. Lighting for a cycling class is different from a yoga class, and Apple is working to go on a different path.

Apple Fitness+ could be what the future of workouts is about. The Apple Watch tracks and displays activity and biometric data, while high-quality videos of workouts are integrated with Apple Music. Users are also free to choose what kind of workout they like.

Apple said they shoot fitness video using 7 high-end cameras that are mounted robotically for smooth movement. The studio itself has modern themes and has a lot of wood and white details.