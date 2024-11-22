Apple AirTag 2 will reportedly launch early in 2025

The AirTag 2 is believed to be in development, more than three and a half years since the AirTag was first released in 2021, and will launch next year with new features.

According to a report last year by Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple Supply Chain Analyst, mass production for the second-gen AirTag has changed its timeline from the 4th qtr of this year to 2025, with no reason stated for delaying the new version. Both Gurman and Kuo’s statements are agreeing that the new AirTag model will be released next year.

The new model will feature a new chip that will enhance location tracking. It will likely be equipped with the second-gen Ultra Wideband chip that made an appearance in the iPhone 15 lineup that debuted last year, a built-in speaker that will be harder to remove for safety measures, better range for the precision finding feature to operate with a wider range of distance, and no major changes on its appearance compared to the current AirTag model.