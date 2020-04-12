Apple and Google will join to add Opt-In COVID-19 contract tracing technology to both Android and iPhone

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken thousands of lives across the globe, and in America, it has taken lives more than in any other country. To stop the spread of the virus governments and other companies have been working hard to come up with a solution.

One such effort is done by Google and Apple, as they join hands to use the Bluetooth technology to help out the healthcare agencies and Government to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, shard his views on his Twitter account saying:

“Contact tracing can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and can be done without compromising user privacy. We’re working with @sundarpichai & @Google to help health officials harness Bluetooth technology in a way that also respects transparency & consent.”

In an announcement, Apple said that contact tracing is a valuable asset. Apple and Google will work together to produce a complete solution using the operating system level technology and the APIs to help with the contact tracing technology.

The project will start in May when Apple and Google will release the APIs. These APIs will enable interoperability for iOS and Android devices. These APIs will use apps from public health services to work. According to Apple, it is the most preferable solution, with this the Apps can interact with the government and public health authorities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.