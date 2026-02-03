Apple

Apple and TSMC’s 10-Year Collaboration May Be Ending

By Samantha Wiley
Apple and TSMC’s 10-Year Collaboration May Be Ending

Apple’s exclusive supplier for 10 years now for their chips is TSMC, but the collaboration may be concluding as the company is looking for other chip suppliers to manufacture their processors that lean towards the lower end.


TSMC is conducting more business with AI companies like Nvidia. Rumors in the past hinted that Intel could start supplying Apple with the lower-end processors by next year or the year after. Jeff Pu, GF Securities analyst reported a few months back that Intel is expected to reach a deal with Apple for supply chips where they will provide the chips for some iPhones that are not Pro models in 2028.

Apple and TSMC’s 10-Year Collaboration May Be Ending

Chips suppliers aside from TSMC have seen a rise in demand in the midst of the surge of AI servers, such as SK Hynix and Samsung’s RAM chips. CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, reported during the earnings call that the increased prices in memory chips had a minimal impact on the company’s gross margins during the last quarter, and could be a bit more impactful in the current one. 


Latest News
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $149 Off
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $149 Off
1 Min Read
M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips for the MacBook Pro could Roll Out with macOS 26.3
M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips for the MacBook Pro could Roll Out with macOS 26.3
1 Min Read
Mac Ordering Process Revamped
Mac Ordering Process Revamped
1 Min Read
Check Signed By Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs Sold For $2.4 Million
Check Signed By Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs Sold For $2.4 Million
1 Min Read
The Anker 140W 4-Port GaN USB-C Charger is $35 Off
The Anker 140W 4-Port GaN USB-C Charger is $35 Off
1 Min Read
No iPhone Air 2 This Year, according to Latest Report
No iPhone Air 2 This Year, according to Latest Report
1 Min Read
New Report Corroborates Split iPhone Release Dates
New Report Corroborates Split iPhone Release Dates
1 Min Read
Apple Losing More Researchers As They Plan To Release 2 Siri Versions
Apple Losing More Researchers As They Plan To Release 2 Siri Versions
1 Min Read
The Anker 3-in-1 Charging Cube is $50 Off
The Anker 3-in-1 Charging Cube is $50 Off
1 Min Read
2026 Q1 Earnings Announced By Apple
2026 Q1 Earnings Announced By Apple
1 Min Read
Apple Acquires Q.ai for Nearly $2 Billion
Apple Acquires Q.ai for Nearly $2 Billion
1 Min Read
Apple Unprepared with the Popular Demand for AirPods Pro 3
Apple Unprepared with the Popular Demand for AirPods Pro 3 
1 Min Read
Lost your password?