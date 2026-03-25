Apple Anniversary Celebrations Coming to Australia

Sydney Opera House and Apple recently announced a collaboration. Sydney Opera House is located in Australia, and it looks like Apple will be bringing its celebrations for its 50th anniversary there.

Bailey Pickles, an Australian composer, posted on his Instagram page that Apple requested him to compose and perform a piece to celebrate their 50th anniversary at the Sydney Opera House. Apple will be illuminating artwork made by artists at the Opera House soon.

The eastern sails of the Opera House will be lit with artwork made in Procreate for the iPad, made by 10 rising artists in Australia, from March 25 to 27. The artworks chosen will be from public submissions and artists who are commissioned. Apple has already hosted celebrations in South Korea, the United States, and China, with 3 more countries to follow as the month progresses.