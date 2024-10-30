Apple announcements for The M4 starting Monday next week

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Worldwide Marketing SVP, has announced that new products will be exhibited this week, previewing newly refreshed Macs. Joswiak previously posted on social media, saying to “Mac your calendars” with a week of exciting announcements beginning Monday, October 28th.

Monday marks the launch of the iPadOS 18.1, software updates for the MacOS Sequoia 15.1, and iOS 18.1, along with announcements for the Mac. In the past, Apple did a launch-per day schedule announced for its new products without any planned event.

Multiple leaks and rumors suggest that the new M4 Mac is ready to be revealed to the world with new models for the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Mini, with all of them built with the M4 Chip, RAM starting at 16GB rather than 8GB, and the Mac Mini being smaller in size, while there will be no design changes for the MacBook Pro and iMac.