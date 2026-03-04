Apple Announcements Reportedly Prioritizing Refreshes in Chips

The series of announcements Apple will be making soon is reported to be focusing on updates for their chips instead of devices that have been redesigned. Next week, Apple has some scheduled announcements for refreshed products with basic updates like chips and not major redesigns.

Apple has invited content creators to an Apple Experience event in Shanghai, New York, and London starting on Wednesday, where they are reported to have hands-on experience with new Apple products and will have days for announcing new products beginning next Monday.

Apple products that have significant redesigns are anticipated to be released this year, like a smart home hub, M6 MacBook Pro, and the company’s first foldable iPhone, releasing in September this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models. Many more products, such as an Apple TV and HomePod, are reported to be released soon.