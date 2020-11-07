iLounge Logo

Apple announces a leather sleeve and MagSafe Duo charger price

leather sleeve for iPhone 12

The official Apple store online has listed the Leather Sleeve and MagSafe Duo Charger for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini at a price of $129.

The exact date, however is yet to be announced. The aforementioned accessories are unable to be pre-ordered.

MagSafe is a new charging feature on the iPhone 12 lineup. Here, magnetic accessories may be used and attached on the back. The MagSafe Duo can charge compatible AirPods Pro, AirPods, Apple Watch and iPhones, and sports a foldable design. It comes with a USB C to Lightning but the recommended power adapter is not included.

The official Leather Sleeve covers the smartphone’s sides and has pockets for ID or credit cards on the inside. A cutout displays a lock screen clock for convenience. A strap is included for easy carrying. Buyers can choose from (Product) RED, Saddle Brown, Pink Citrus and Baltic Blue.

