Apple announces new Beats Solo Buds

Apple’s Beats brand recently unveiled the new Beats Solo Buds that will be available in June.

The Beats Solo Buds is an entry-level earbuds in the Beats Solo lineup. Shipping in June, the earbuds will have a price tag of $79.00 and come with a small case. Inside is a custom-built acoustic architecture, ergonomic design, and up to four tip sizes for precision fitting. Active Noise Cancellation is absent, and in its place is passive noise isolation for greater immersion and improved audio quality. Furthermore, a custom microphone with a noise-learning algorithm handles call quality and other communication.

An accompanying video is available to watch on Beats’ official YouTube channel and is about two minutes in length. The promised battery life with the earbuds alone is impressive at 18 hours. The included case does not have an internal battery but is 40% smaller compared to the Beats Studio Buds+.