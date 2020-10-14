Apple announces new USB-C adapter with 20W power

Apple has recently announced a new accessory in the form of a 20W power adapter that connects via USB-C, which will replace the 18W charger.

The new USB C adapter is priced at $19 and is available to purchase directly from Apple. It will be a necessary buy for those who will purchase the iPhone 12 model since EarPods and wall chargers won’t be included out of the box.

Apple has also removed EarPods and wall chargers from its iPhone 11, iPhone XR and iPhone SE lineup. However, USB-C to Lightning cables will still be included on all iPhone purchases, and also for the iPhone 12 lineup. There were rumors that the new cable will be braided but this isn’t the case.

The new 20W adapter will be compatible with USB-C enabled devices, such as the iPad Pro 3rd generation or the iPhone 8 and later, which gets fast-charging capabilities. It’s currently available to buy at Apple’s official website.