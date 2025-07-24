Apple

Apple Announces Support for Tmoney Cards in South Korea

By Samantha Wiley
Apple recently launched Apple Wallet support for Tmoney card in South Korea.

Tmoney card customers can now add their information to the Apple Wallet app and purchase tickets for bus rides and subway trains in the country. Most convenient stores can also accept this form of payment. Contactless payment can be done via the user’s Apple Watch or iPhone and in a single tap to the reader. What’s more, funds can be added to the card in the Apple Wallet app through Apple Pay. A new auto reload option is available when the balance drops to a certain amount. Users can also do the same in the Tmoney card app.

Adding the card to the Wallet app requires iOS 17.2 or newer and an iPhone XS or later. For Apple Watch users, the device has to run watchOS 10.2 or newer and should be an Apple Watch Series 6 or later.

