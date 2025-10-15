Apple Announcing New Products Possibly This Week

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports Apple may announce new products within this week. Products that are anticipated include a new Vision Pro, a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the next-generation M5 chip, and an iPad Pro. These devices are anticipated to have the new M5 chip, so they will see an increase in performance.

The announcements will likely be done in press releases and short videos promoting the products Apple will be upgrading. We already had leaks for the M5 iPad Pro with an unboxing video already on YouTube featuring a 12GB of RAM at the minimum. The Vision Pro is anticipated to have the M5 chip and potentially an R2 chip for better processing, while the new M5 14-inch MacBook Pro is reportedly ready for launch.

There are other products like the new AirTag, HomePod mini and Apple TV that are still on the roadmap of the company, but Gurman says there is no given timeframe for release.