Apple

Apple Announcing New Products Possibly This Week

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Announcing New Products Possibly This Week

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports Apple may announce new products within this week. Products that are anticipated include a new Vision Pro, a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the next-generation M5 chip, and an iPad Pro. These devices are anticipated to have the new M5 chip, so they will see an increase in performance.


The announcements will likely be done in press releases and short videos promoting the products Apple will be upgrading. We already had leaks for the M5 iPad Pro with an unboxing video already on YouTube featuring a 12GB of RAM at the minimum. The Vision Pro is anticipated to have the M5 chip and potentially an R2 chip for better processing, while the new M5 14-inch MacBook Pro is reportedly ready for launch.

Apple Announcing New Products Possibly This Week

There are other products like the new AirTag, HomePod mini and Apple TV that are still on the roadmap of the company, but Gurman says there is no given timeframe for release.


Latest News
UGREEN’s Qi2 25W MagFlow Powerbank is $40 Off
UGREEN’s Qi2 25W MagFlow Powerbank is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Second-Gen Smart Glasses Could Have Two Modes
Apple Second-Gen Smart Glasses Could Have Two Modes
1 Min Read
Apple Developing H3 Chip, AirPods 5, and New AirPods Pro
Apple Developing H3 Chip, AirPods 5, and New AirPods Pro
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max USB-C Is $99 Off
The AirPods Max USB-C Is $99 Off
1 Min Read
M5 MacBook Pro Closing In on Its Release
M5 MacBook Pro Closing In on Its Release
1 Min Read
Future Of Vision Pro Headset Uncertain As Apple Favors Smart Glasses Development
Future Of Vision Pro Headset Uncertain As Apple Favors Smart Glasses Development
1 Min Read
Service Programs for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and AirPods Pro Sound Issues Have Ended
Service Programs for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and AirPods Pro Sound Issues Have Ended
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 2 is 21% Off
The AirPods Pro 2 is 21% Off
2 Min Read
Apple Retail Store In Carlsbad Undergoing Renovations
Apple Retail Store In Carlsbad Undergoing Renovations
1 Min Read
$2 Million Bounty Announced by Apple for Exploits That Are at Spyware Level
$2 Million Bounty Announced by Apple for Exploits That Are at Spyware Level 
1 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers Games will be in 3D Vision Pro Live Streams
Los Angeles Lakers Games will be in 3D Vision Pro Live Streams
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $200 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $200 Off
2 Min Read
Lost your password?