Apple App Store reach record single day spend on New Year’s day

Apple has announced that it achieved a new single day spend record of $540 million on its App Store on New Year’s day. The news was shared in the company’s highlight of its services in 2020.

The recap revealed Disney+ and Zoom to be the most downloaded app of the year, and that games were now more popular than before. Developers have earned $200 billion plus in revenue since 2008, and consumers spent $1.8B on digital services and goods, mostly on games between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

The Cupertino-based company also said Apple Music has had a record year in 2020, with 90% of subscribers using new features ‘Autoplay’ and ‘Listen Now’. For Apple TV, Apple mentioned how it’s installed in more than a billion screens and a hundred regions on Xbox and Playstation consoles as well as VIZIO, Sony and LG smart TVs.

Apple’s other highlights include Apple Pay now being accepted in 90-plus percent of US, 99 percent of Australia and 85 percent of UK stores.