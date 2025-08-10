Apple Arcade Adds 4 New Games Into Its Library

Apple Arcade has added 4 new games into their library, namely Worms Across Worlds, Everybody Shog!, Let’s Go Mightycat! and Play Doh World where you make Play Doh characters digitally and other creations.

Advertisements

Play Doh World is a game where kids can be imaginative and creative when they make things in the game. It also promotes interaction and fun games in the app to stimulate a kid enough while also being creative.

Worms Across Worlds is a game coming from an award winning game series where they follow worms in a campaign or multiplayer where you fight with your friends or bots that are also worms and be the last worm standing.

Apple arcade is a subscription that gives you access to Apple’s game library on Mac, Apple TV, iPad, Apple Vision Pro and iPhone that are ad free. The subscription for Apple Arcade is priced at $6.99 monthly and comes with other services offered in Apple One.