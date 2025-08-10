Apple

Apple Arcade Adds 4 New Games Into Its Library

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Arcade Adds 4 New Games Into Its Library

Apple Arcade has added 4 new games into their library, namely Worms Across Worlds, Everybody Shog!, Let’s Go Mightycat! and Play Doh World where you make Play Doh characters digitally and other creations.

Advertisements

Play Doh World is a game where kids can be imaginative and creative when they make things in the game. It also promotes interaction and fun games in the app to stimulate a kid enough while also being creative.

Apple Arcade Adds 4 New Games Into Its Library

Worms Across Worlds is a game coming from an award winning game series where they follow worms in a campaign or multiplayer where you fight with your friends or bots that are also worms and be the last worm standing.

Apple arcade is a subscription that gives you access to Apple’s game library on Mac, Apple TV, iPad, Apple Vision Pro and iPhone that are ad free. The subscription for Apple Arcade is priced at $6.99 monthly and comes with other services offered in Apple One.

Advertisements

Latest News
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB is $150 off
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB is $150 off
1 Min Read
GPT-5 Introduced by OpenAI
GPT-5 Introduced by OpenAI
1 Min Read
Second Public Beta for iPadOS 26 and iOS 26 Released
Second Public Beta for iPadOS 26 and iOS 26 Released
1 Min Read
The M4 14-inch MacBook Pro 512GB SSD is $300 Off On Amazon
The M4 14-inch MacBook Pro 512GB SSD is $300 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
F1 Movie Will be Re-run in Certain IMAX Cinemas
F1 Movie Will be Re-run in Certain IMAX Cinemas
1 Min Read
Sonos Prices Will Be Raised Because Of Tariffs
Sonos Prices Will Be Raised Because Of Tariffs
1 Min Read
Instagram Introduces Map and Reposts Features
Instagram Introduces Map and Reposts Features
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS is marked $80 off
The Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS is marked $80 off
1 Min Read
TSMC Employees Faces Accusations Of Stealing A20 Chip Tech
TSMC Employees Faces Accusations Of Stealing A20 Chip Tech
1 Min Read
MagSafe Charger Firmware 2A168 Update Released By Apple
MagSafe Charger Firmware 2A168 Update Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $80 off!
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $80 off!
1 Min Read
Spotify Increasing Rates of Its Premium Subscription in Various Countries
Spotify Increasing Rates of Its Premium Subscription in Various Countries
1 Min Read
Lost your password?