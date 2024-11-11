Apple

Apple Arcade adds four games in November

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Arcade

Apple’s gaming service, Apple Arcade, is getting updated with four titles, namely Drive Ahead! Carcade, Arkanoid Vs Space Invaders+, Texas Hold’em Poker: Pokerist+, and Wheel of Fortune Daily. The new games are to be added to its list of arcade games that are accessible through its subscription.

Drive Ahead! Carcade is a car battle PVP game where you crash cars until you’re the only one left. The goal is to aim for the head when you go against people with multiple cars to collect and choose from.

Apple Arcade

Arkanoid vs Space Invaders+ combines Arkanoid and Space Invaders gameplay aspects with the goal to send back projectiles to destroy obstacles and enemies.

Texas Hold’em Poker: Pokerist is a casino game that offers multiple casino titles with special modes and tournaments held every week.

Wheel of Fortune Daily is a game based on the hit TV game show that provides players with daily puzzles and is similar to the TV series where you guess missing letters to solve the phrase that is displayed.

