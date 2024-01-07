Apple

Apple Arcade February lineup revealed

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Arcade

Apple has revealed new and upcoming titles headed to the Apple Arcade games subscription service.

Advertisements

In a press release, Apple shows two notable games, namely Words in Progress and BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team. The two games will be arriving in Apple Arcade starting February 1. Words in Progress is a puzzle game while BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team is an online 3v3 action game featuring animal heroes in mechanized armors. This month, Apple introduced new titles such as Blackjack by MobilityWare+, Cornsweeper, and Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom for players to enjoy.

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service introduced in 2019. There are 300 titles for playing on Apple TV, Mac, iPad, and iPhone, with more added on a regular basis. The games do not have in-app purchases and are ad-free. It’s worth noting that Apple increased the price from $4.99 per month to $6.99 per month last year.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple
Grab the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter at 24% Off
1 Min Read
Siri
Siri with generative AI might appear During WWDC 2024
1 Min Read
Apple Card Savings
Apple Card Savings rate increases again
1 Min Read
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Enjoy Automated Room Cleaning with the Discounted Roomba 692 Vacuum
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music ‘Add Playlist Songs’ glitch fixed
1 Min Read
iOS 17.3
Boot loop issue surrounds iOS 17.3 beta 2
1 Min Read
T-Mobile
T-Mobile subscribers get Ad-Supported Hulu for free
1 Min Read
Crucial T500 2TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD, Up to 7400MB/s, Laptop & Desktop
Upgrade Your Desktop’s SSD at 36% Off
1 Min Read
tvOS 17.3
tvOS 17.3 second beta seeded to developers
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple will likely buy Peloton in 2024
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro to have major Ultra Wide Camera upgrade
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro 2 is $59 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?