Apple Arcade February lineup revealed

Apple has revealed new and upcoming titles headed to the Apple Arcade games subscription service.

In a press release, Apple shows two notable games, namely Words in Progress and BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team. The two games will be arriving in Apple Arcade starting February 1. Words in Progress is a puzzle game while BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team is an online 3v3 action game featuring animal heroes in mechanized armors. This month, Apple introduced new titles such as Blackjack by MobilityWare+, Cornsweeper, and Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom for players to enjoy.

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service introduced in 2019. There are 300 titles for playing on Apple TV, Mac, iPad, and iPhone, with more added on a regular basis. The games do not have in-app purchases and are ad-free. It’s worth noting that Apple increased the price from $4.99 per month to $6.99 per month last year.