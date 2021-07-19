Apple Arcade gains 3 remastered classics

Apple Arcade users can now try the three new games added to the subscription-based gaming service- Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City, Doodle God Universe and Angry Birds Reloaded.

Alto’s Odyssey was first released in 2018 and has enjoyed a refresh in the Apple Arcade. It’s a sandboarding game with original music, dynamic weather and lighting and procedurally generated graphics. Doodle God Universe lets users mix and match elements to create their world to their liking. Angry Birds Reloaded is a take on the bird-versus-pig action mobile phone owners know and love. The new version features a new game mode and visual and character enhancements.

Apple Arcade is set to get another classic remake- Jetpack Joyride+ is expected to go live on July 23. Other notable titles include Cut the Rope, Monument Valley and Fruit Ninja Classic.

Apple Arcade is a game streaming service that boasts 200-plus games, all without in-app purchases or ads. It’s priced at $4.99 monthly.