Apple Arcade gains ‘Charrua Soccer’ as latest addition

Soccer sports title ‘Charrua Soccer‘ is this week’s addition to the Apple Arcade platform. The game features fast-paced action with 3D retro graphics and can be played on the Apple TV, iPad, and iPhone.

Charrua Soccer on Apple Arcade

‘Charrua Soccer’ offers both single and multiplayer game modes with simplified controls. You can choose a penalty match or friendly match on corresponding rounds or go for a tournament in the Women’s Cup, European Cup, American Cup, and Global Cup.

The game can be downloaded with an Apple Arcade subscription, which costs $4.99 a month. Those with a Mac, Apple TV, iPad or iPhone will have access to more than a hundred ad-free titles with zero in-app purchases. There’s also a one-month trial to try the service before committing to the monthly cost.

Recent additions to the Apple Arcade platform include Butter Royale and Secret Oops!, among others. Apple has promoted the service on the Apple website and in stores as well.