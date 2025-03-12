Apple

Apple Arcade gains new titles

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Arcade

New games are arriving for the Apple Arcade service, headlined by Katamari Damacy Rolling Live and Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic.

Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic is set to arrive on April 3 for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. The game is a theme park simulator based on Rollercoaster Tycoon 2 and Rollercoaster Tycoon. The enhanced version offers the same gameplay and includes Time Twister, Toolkit, and Wacky Worlds. Katamari Damacy Rolling Live is based on a franchise of the same name and features an item-gathering mechanic around quirky levels.

Apple Arcade

The other games set to arrive for Apple Arcade include puffies, Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve, Sesame Street Mecha Builders, and The Game of Life 2. All the games mentioned will arrive at some point in April and become available to subscribers. Apple Arcade is a game subscription platform, offering hundreds of games that do not have in-app purchases or ads.

