Apple Arcade gains ‘World’s End Club’ and three more soon

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade’s library gets a new addition in ‘World’s End Club‘ a side-scroller with storytelling as one of its main focus.

The game is about a group of kids in Japan who get into an accident following a class trip and wake up to find themselves in an undersea theme park. A clown appears, and a ‘fate’ game is activated with their lives on stake.

‘World’s End Club’ has creative director Kazutaka Kodaka and writer Kotaro Uchikoshi of Danganronpa and Zero Escape fame, respectively. A trailer is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

In similar news, three more games are set to appear in the subscription platform- A Monster’s Expedition, Marble Knights and Slash Quest!. These titles can be played on the Mac, iPad, iPhone and Apple TV.

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that costs $4.99 a month. The 100+ library can be played on the iPhone, Apple TV, Mac and iPad.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
