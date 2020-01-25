Apple Arcade game ‘Butter Royale’ now available

Apple Arcade’s most recent addition is ‘Butter Royale‘, a multiplayer free-for-all shooter game that’s kid-friendly. The game has an online mode that pits 32 players against each other, and an offline mode that you can play with bots as your opponents. Instead of guns and bazookas, the toons wield kitchen tools that blast baguettes and sauces. Each match lasts no longer than 5 minutes in total.

Butter Royale on Apple Arcade

Developer Mighty Bear Games has put ‘Butter Royale’ at the 9+ age category, which means it’s safe for kids who are aged 9 and above and without needing adult supervision. Due to it being an Apple Arcade title, there’s no in-app purchases, ads or loot boxes. The game is compared to a hugely popular hit app ‘Fortnite’ due to its battle royale system.

‘Butter Royale‘ is available to play on the Mac, Apple TV, iPad and iPhone with an Apple Arcade subscription. Apple Arcade costs $4.99 a month and has 100-plus games on its roster.