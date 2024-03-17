Apple

Apple Arcade holds Hello Kitty Island Adventure event in san francisco

By Samantha Wiley
Apple will be holding an in-store event in line with its popular Apple Arcade game Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Hello Kitty will be making an appearance at the Apple Union Square in San Francisco, California, on March 20 from 4-6 pm. Apple has teamed up with Sanrio for the in-game event and to promote the game. It’s worth noting that March 20 is around the week for the Game Developers Conference, which means GDC attendees can visit the city and Apple Union Square to see and meet Hello Kitty.

A virtual event with the same theme will be happening from March 18 to 25. Titled ‘International Day of Happiness’, players can receive surprise gifts and craft recipes during the time. Hello Kitty Island Adventure is part of the Apple Arcade library, which costs $6.99 a month. All family group members can play the game for a single subscription price.

