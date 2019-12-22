Apple Arcade holiday 2019 revealed

Apple has released a new video that recommends which Apple Arcade games to play during the holidays. The video description entices people to try out its subscription-based gaming service free for one month and highlights the fact that the whole family can play.

The 2-minute video displays various titles like Exit the Dungeon, Patterned, Steven Universe- Unleash the Light, Sneaky Sasquatch, Super Impossible Road, Cat Quest 2 and What the Golf. The beauty of playing Arcade is that there’s no in-app purchases or ads to disrupt your mobile gaming experience.

Interested individuals can head to the App Store on their iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV and see the Apple Arcade section to get started. Keep in mind that only Apple devices that have the latest OS, e.g., iOS 13 are supported. After the free trial users are charged $4.99 per month or $49.99 for a whole year.