Apple Arcade launches 15 additional games for the holidays

Apple is adding 15 games to Apple Arcade which is a subscription type of service where you gain access to games that are Apple exclusive or play hundreds of games that you like with no ads.

Advertisements

The 15 new titles that will be added are PAC-MAN 256, Boggle: Arcade Edition, Gears & Goo, 3 Final Fantasy Installments, and more. This subscription provides a library of games across Apple gadgets priced at $6.99 a month or can be part of other Apple subscriptions as a bundled service.

More games like Skate City: New York, Barbie Color Creations+, Talking Tom Blast Park, Trials of Mana+, Rodeo Stampede+, Little Cities: Diorama, Final Fantasy+, Final Fantasy IV: The After Years, Final Fantasy IV Remake in 3D are all coming to Apple Arcade throughout December 5th to early January next year. More information on the games that are rolling out can be found in the press release from the Apple newsroom.