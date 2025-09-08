Apple

Apple Arcade Library Expands With Three New Games

By Samantha Wiley
Three games have been added to the library of Apple Arcade, featuring Jeopardy! Daily, My Talking Tom Friends+, and the new NFL game.


Apple Arcade is a service that gives its subscribers access to a library of games for the Mac, Apple Vision Pro, iPad, iPhone, and Apple TV, and play them without ads bothering you. The subscription is priced at $6.99 monthly and also comes bundled in Apple One.

The classic quiz show Jeopardy! Daily has been brought to the Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, Mac and Apple Vision Pro.

NFL Retro Bowl ’26 has retro graphics with real rosters and players from the NFL. The release matches the start of the season and features a Retro Bowl Championship Leaderboard. The game matches you with players and you compete against them every week based on the schedule of the NFL.

My Talking Tom Friends+ lets kids interact with and take care of virtual pets. 


