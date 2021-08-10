Apple Arcade now has 200-Plus games

Three new additions have made it to Apple’s game subscription service, bringing the total to more than 200.

Today, Monster Hunter Stories+, Super Stickman Golf 3+ and Super Leap Day are added to the Apple Arcade library, and subscribers should be able to download and play them.

Apple launched its gaming service in September 2019 and initially promised a hundred-plus titles. The Cupertino-based company worked with big name developers and indie ones for exclusive content. Remastered classics include Threes, Mini Metro, Monument Valley, Fruit Ninja and more.

Apple Arcade games are supported in Apple hardware such as the Apple TV, Macs, iPads and iPhones. Third party game controllers from Xbox and Playstation. The service is available in more than 150 regions.

Apple Arcade costs $4.99 a month and there’s a free one month trial, as well as a 3-month free trial for those who recently bought a new Apple product.