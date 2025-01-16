Apple Arcade rolls out game updates and 10 new titles

Apple stated that they will be adding 10 games for Apple Arcade, their subscription-based service for gaming so you can play titles from their premium library and some Apple Exclusives with no ads.

The latest lineup will have Apple Arcade’s first PGA Tour game that is licensed and big updates for various popular games on Apple Arcade like WHAT THE CAR? gaining updates enhancing the gameplay experience and new levels, along with updates on the arcade edition of NBA 2K25, Outlanders 2 and more games.

2025 will begin with the release of 7 games followed by the announcement of 3 more games that will be making their debut next month on February 6. The games include Gears & Goo available for the Apple Vision Pro, Three Kingdoms HEROES, Trials of Mana+, Final Fantasy+, PGA Tour Pro Golf, My Dear Farm+, Skate City: New York, Rodeo Stampede+, Doodle Jump 2+ and It’s Literally Just Mowing+